Sitting at 9-2 on the year and ranked No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25, Tennessee plays its final game of the regular season Saturday on the road at Vanderbilt in Nashville. Ahead of the matchup, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or Commodores? Here's a look at how we see the contest playing out.

TYLER MANSFIELD

What happened to Tennessee last weekend at South Carolina is still mind-blowing. The Vols just simply didn't play well – by any means. The Gamecocks controlled the game from start to finish and never allowed Tennessee to get into its usual rhythm. Factor Hendon Hooker's season-ending injury into that and it made for a forgettable night in Columbia. Tennessee knows that it has to bounce back – and in a big way – on Saturday at Vanderbilt. I know the Commodores have reeled off back-to-back wins over Kentucky and Florida, but I don't see the Vols losing this weekend. I just don't. They'll win by multiple scores for victory No. 10 and get invited to a quality New Year's Six bowl game. Tyler's pick: Tennessee 38, Vanderbilt 21

NOAH TAYLOR

For the first time in nearly two seasons, Hendon Hooker will not be the Vols’ starting quarterback. There may be an adjustment period for the offense in this one as Joe Milton leads the team for the first time since early last season. Vanderbilt has proven to be a better team in Clark Lea’s second season, and the Commodores are fighting for bowl eligibility. Ultimately, Tennessee pulls it out and wins by multiple scores in Nashville. Noah's pick: Tennessee 38, Vanderbilt 21

JAKE NICHOLS

It goes without saying that the Vols are not the same team without Hendon Hooker under center. Still, I think Tennessee finds enough of a groove on the ground and with Joe Milton at quarterback to create some separation. UT’s defense bounces back and gets enough stops to keep Mike Wright and a bloodthirsty Vanderbilt team at arm’s length en route to a New Year’s Six bowl and the first 10-win season since 2003. Jake's pick: Tennessee 34, Vanderbilt 20

RYAN SYLVIA

Even without Hendon Hooker, Tennessee’s offense should be effective enough to win. Joe Milton will suffer growing pains but gain valuable experience going forward. After an abysmal performance against South Carolina, the defense will still run into trouble but have an improved performance. Overall, the Vols should comfortably improve to 10 wins in Josh Heupel’s second season. Ryan's pick: Tennessee 38, Vanderbilt 24

TYLER BANNERMAN

Joe Milton will be making his first start of the season, and it could be an interesting one. I feel like it could take some time for the Vols to settle in without Hooker, but the Vols still have a pretty strong offense. I doubt Vanderbilt goes down without a fight as it looks to gain bowl eligibility with a win. I think it will be closer than many think, but I feel that the Vols end the regular season with a win and clinch that New Year's Six bowl birth. Tyler's pick: Tennessee 41, Vanderbilt 27

JACOB POLACHECK