Sitting at 9-1 on the season and ranked No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25, Tennessee plays its second-to-last game of the regular season Saturday on the road at South Carolina. Ahead of the matchup, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or Gamecocks? Here's a look at how we see the contest playing out.

TYLER MANSFIELD

After absolutely dominating against Missouri last week in its final home game of the season, Tennessee should be able to record another big win on Saturday at South Carolina. The Vols are playing at a high level and have their sights set on making the four-team College Football Playoff field. With that said, I just don't see Josh Heupel and his squad not firing on all cylinders in their final games of the regular season. Williams-Brice Stadium presents a tough environment, but I don't think that'll be a problem for Tennessee. I see the Vols winning big this weekend to record victory No. 10 in 2022. Tyler's pick: Tennessee 45, South Carolina 21

NOAH TAYLOR

Tennessee wants to get into the College Football Playoff. South Carolina doesn’t have near the firepower to keep up. Vols win – and it’s not particularly close. Noah's pick: Tennessee 59, South Carolina 24

JAKE NICHOLS

Jalin Hyatt did not receive a scholarship offer from South Carolina, yet he attended school 20 minutes from its field and showed out in state championship games in Williams-Brice Stadium. Couple that with Spencer Rattler being ranked above Hendon Hooker in some preseason SEC quarterback polls, and I think the Vols’ dynamic duo will be playing with an extra chip this week. Tennessee’s offense dominates to take another step toward its College Football Playoff hopes. Jake's pick: Tennessee 56, South Carolina 21

TYLER BANNERMAN

This game is big for the placement of the Vols among the nation's best to get back into the top-four and to the College Football Playoff. I think Jalin Hyatt being close to home could mean a big game from him putting on for a number of friends and family. I believe the Vols carry over their offensive dominance from the Missouri and get another big win. Tyler's pick: Tennessee 45, South Carolina 24

RYAN SYLVIA

After blowing out Missouri last week, the Vols will look to win big again in their penultimate game of the regular season. Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee offense shouldn’t have much trouble moving the ball against the Gamecocks. On the other side, the defense will be able to create stops against a recently-struggling South Carolina offense. The Vols should win in another lopsided affair. Ryan's pick: Tennessee 49, South Carolina 17

