Sitting at 5-0 on the season and ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, Tennessee plays another monumental SEC game on Saturday against No. 3 Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or Crimson Tide? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out.

TYLER MANSFIELD

Tennessee has a really, really good football team – and the Vols have made that clear over the course of their first five games of the season. With three ranked wins over Pitt, Florida and LSU, Tennessee has proven itself as one of the top teams in the SEC in 2022. After opening SEC play with two marquee wins, the Vols now have a chance – their best in years, at that – to upset Alabama. Can they do it? Well, that's a question still to be answered. But if you look at what Josh Heupel's squad has been able to do this season, it's obvious that this Vols team can compete with the Tide. I've been torn on my pick for this game all week, but I'm going to take Alabama is a very close one. I think Tennessee is going to put together a great performance and battle from start to finish, but I just can't see the Tide losing. I could definitely be proven wrong, though. We'll see. Tyler's pick: Alabama 31, Tennessee 28

NOAH TAYLOR

Tennessee got one monkey off its back by beating Florida three weeks ago. Topping Alabama for the first time in 15 tries will be a monumental task, but it would further put a stamp on what Josh Heupel has done for this program. The Vols matched the Crimson Tide step-for-step for more than three quarters last season, but they close the gap this time around. Tennessee will be able to score and the defense makes a few big plays for the narrow difference. Noah's pick: Tennessee 31, Alabama 28

JAKE NICHOLS

Hendon Hooker has his greatest Heisman moment to date, leading the Vols’ offense on a rampage throughout the afternoon. Tennessee’s defense falters but comes through when needed, and the Vols emerge with a win to snap a 15-game skid against the Crimson Tide. Jake's pick: Tennessee 38, Alabama 30

LUKE WINSTEL

Tennessee’s offense will come out firing and never look back. Alabama will turn the ball over in the first half and be unable to recover. The Vols feel in control the whole afternoon and put the nation on notice, winning over the Crimson Tide. Luke's pick: Tennessee 42, Alabama 27

DAVIS MOSELEY