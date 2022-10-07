Staff picks: No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU
Sitting at 4-0 on the season and ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, Tennessee plays a marquee SEC road game on Saturday against No. 25 LSU in Baton Rouge.
Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or Tigers? Here's a look at our thoughts.
TYLER MANSFIELD
Looking at this matchup on paper, Tennessee is the clear-cut better team. There's no question about it. Although two of the Vols' wins have come against a pair of non-Power Five teams, Josh Heupel's squad has played exceptionally well through four games – and the victories over Pitt and Florida were huge for the résumé.
It’s no secret that Tennessee has had it’s fair share of struggles against LSU over the years. The Tigers have won five straight meetings over the Vols, and Death Valley is an incredibly tough place to win at. However, I think the Vols can put together a strong performance and come out on top.
Tyler's pick: Tennessee 31, LSU 24
NOAH TAYLOR
The Tigers have suffered through slow starts in every big game they’ve played this season, including first-half deficits against Mississippi State and Auburn. LSU was able to recover and win those games, but can’t afford a similar performance against this Tennessee offense.
The Vols strike early — and despite a late push — leave Baton Rouge with another marquee win on their resume with No. 1 Alabama looming.
Noah's pick: Tennessee 38, LSU 24
TYLER WOMBLES
Knocking off the Tigers in Death Valley will be no easy feat, but that hasn’t deterred the Vols’ confidence heading into Saturday’s matchup. And after Hendon Hooker’s Heisman-like performance against Florida, Tennessee has every right to be confident.
The main key for the Vols will be their defense. If it can limit the Tigers enough, the offense should take care of the rest. It may be close for a while, but Tennessee pulls out another big win this season just a week before hosting Alabama in Knoxville.
Tyler's pick: Tennessee 35, LSU 24
JAKE NICHOLS
Tennessee’s offense will come out firing despite the early kickoff, giving Tim Banks’ defense an early advantage in Death Valley.
Ultimately, that cushion will be enough to stave off a comeback attempt from Jayden Daniels and Kayshon Boutte.
Tennessee will roll into Alabama week at 5-0, setting the stage for the matchup of the season in Knoxville next Saturday.
Jake's pick: Tennessee 42, LSU 35
LUKE WINSTEL
Tennessee will take advantage of the early start time and take the LSU crowd out of the game early.
Hooker’s offense will rack up yards in the first half, but LSU’s athletic defense will bend but not break, leading to a close halftime score.
Coming off a bye week, the Vols will finish the game strong and earn a four-point victory.
Luke’s pick: Tennessee 28, LSU 24
DAVIS MOSELEY
The Volunteers head down to Baton Rouge to face an interesting LSU team. We don’t really know how good the Tigers are, but they are sitting at No. 25 in the AP poll.
Tennessee’s offense is arguably the best in the nation and should give the LSU defense trouble all day. On the other hand, the LSU offense has some inconsistencies but the threat of Jayden Daniels on the ground is real.
I think this is a sneaky game as the Volunteers have a top-10 showdown next week with Alabama. I think LSU does a good job of making this one close, but ultimately falls to the Volunteers. Hendon Hooker has a nice game, picking up clutch yards on the ground and extending the plays with his feet.
Davis’ pick: Tennessee 31, LSU 28
