Stantavious Smith talks camp, first Tennessee experience

Stantavious Smith is a name to watch moving forward.

The 2023 defensive lineman already has 30 offers. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound run-stopper has been fast on the move during June – making stops at Auburn, Kentucky, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

On Sunday, it was Tennessee’s turn.

“It was a great visit. It was actually my first time up here,” the Albany, Ga. native told Volquest Sunday evening. “I just love the energy, the facility and everything I’ve seen today. It’s a great place and I love it.”

Tennessee’s been after the Dougherty standout for quite some time. The previous coaching staff originally offered the playmaker and Josh Heupel’s staff quicky re-offered the defensive lineman early on in the tenure.

At camp on Sunday, defensive line coach Rodney Garner and coaches liked what they saw.

“I had a lot of reps today in 1-on-1s and they loved it,” Smith said. “They told me they loved how I competed today. They told me I did a great job, overall. I’m going to come back on a game day so I can see that environment.”

The prospect plans to release a top-12 list in the near future and confirmed Tennessee would make the cut.