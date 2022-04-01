Stanton Ramil previews upcoming visit with Tennessee

Tennessee offensive line coach Glen Elarbee has started taking notice of fast-rising offensive tackle Stanton Ramil of Alabaster, Ala.

The Thompson standout is a three-star and boasts over 20 offers at current standing. Tennessee jumped in the mix in late February following his impressive showing at the Under Armour Camp.

“The talks with Tennessee are going really well. I’m actually about to go on a visit there and I’m looking forward to it,” the prospect told Volquest. “I’ve been in contact with coach Elarbee a lot. It’s going great and I’m building relationships with all of the coaches.”

Ramil has never been to Knoxville, but that will soon change tomorrow as the 2023 prospect is planning to be in town. At 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds, there’s a lot to like about the long offensive tackle and how he could fit into the Volunteer scheme.

“The one thing that they really like is my ability to move, being this big,” Ramil said. “That’s been big in my recruitment. They like my grit and how much I get after it.

“I like the idea of going fast, too. That’s the type of player I am. We run a lot of it [pace] here at Thompson, so I’m used to it. That fastball pounding type of offense is something I’m about.”

The three-star has been busy this spring, having already checked in at Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. He stopped by Virginia, Pittsburgh and Duke recently. He'll be at Tennessee tomorrow and North Carolina potentially this weekend as well.

Springtime will be a crucial period for the offensive lineman as he continues to gain the necessary information about each program who could be in the final running. But don’t expect a decision any time soon.