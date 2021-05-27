Start time set for Vols first three games

Game times have been set for Tennessee’s first three games and were announced by the SEC on Thursday.

The Vols open the season against Bowling Green on Thursday night at 8pm on September 2nd.

Tennessee next two games all at home will be noon starts. Tennessee will host Pittsburgh at noon on September 11th in a game televised on ESPN starting as College Gameday ends.

The following week on September 18th, Tennessee will host Tennessee Tech at noon in a game played on ESPN plus and the SEC Network plus, meaning it will be streamed only.

The streaming games are a part of the SEC’s new deal with ESPN where each school will have one streamed game per year. No subscription will be required to watch the stream.

Following the Tennessee Tech game, the Vols open the SEC schedule at Florida.