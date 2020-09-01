 VolQuest - Start times set for the Vols 2020 season
Start times set for the Vols 2020 season

Brent Hubbs • VolQuest
@Brent_Hubbs

The SEC is set to open their season three weeks from Saturday and for the Vols the opener on the road against South Carolina will be a night game on ESPN.

Tuesday CBS and the ESPN announced start times for the 2020 season. Tennessee’s first home game against Missouri will be a noon start.

Here’s a run down of the start times we know:

2020 Season 
Sept. 26th

@ South Carolina

7:30pm SEC Network

Oct. 3rd

vs. Missouri

Noon SEC Network

Oct. 17th

vs. Kentucky

Noon, 3:30pm or 4pm

Nov. 7th

@ Arkansas

7:30pm ESPN or SEC Network
