VolQuest - Start times set for the Vols 2020 season

Start times set for the Vols 2020 season
The SEC is set to open their season three weeks from Saturday and for the Vols the opener on the road against South Carolina will be a night game on ESPN.
Tuesday CBS and the ESPN announced start times for the 2020 season. Tennessee’s first home game against Missouri will be a noon start.
Here’s a run down of the start times we know:
2020 Season
Sept. 26th
|
@ South Carolina
|
7:30pm SEC Network
|
Oct. 3rd
|
vs. Missouri
|
Noon SEC Network
|
Oct. 17th
|
vs. Kentucky
|
Noon, 3:30pm or 4pm
|
Nov. 7th
|
@ Arkansas
|
7:30pm ESPN or SEC Network