State of Tennessee owns 8th most Rivals250 prospects in the country
The state of Tennessee has grown as a hotbed for recruiting talent with many elite prospects residing in the Volunteer State.
Due to this, Tennessee boasts nine recruits inside of Rivals' new Rivals250 rankings.
Here's the breakdown.
STATE OF TENNESSEE RECRUITS IN RIVALS250
Top 10 States in Rivals250 Prospects
|Rank
|State
|Number of Recruits
|
1
|
Florida
|
39
|
2
|
Texas
|
33
|
3
|
Georgia
|
30
|
4
|
California
|
24
|
5
|
Alabama
|
15
|
6
|
Ohio
|
11
|
7
|
Mississippi
|
10
|
8
|
Tennessee
|
9
|
T9
|
Louisiana
|
7
|
T9
|
Illinois
|
7
|
T9
|
North Carolina
|
7
