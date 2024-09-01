Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) sacks Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) during the season opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, August 31, 2024 against the University of Miami Hurricanes in the second half. Miami defeated the Gators 41-17. (Photo by Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee rolled in its 2024 debut, breaking records and nearing others in its 69-3 rout of Chattanooga on Saturday. For the No. 15 Vols (1-0), it served as a good primer for the road head, which includes a non-conference neutral site bout with No. 24 NC State in Charlotte next week. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Tennessee was one of 13 SEC teams to open with a win in week 1, though a few others faced more daunting tests out of the gate with mixed results. Future Vols opponents in Georgia and Alabama dominated in their openers while Florida fell flat against No. 19 Miami at home. Vanderbilt pulled off an early-season surprise against Virginia Tech and Texas A&M took top 10 Notre Dame to the brink late Saturday night. The now 16-team league went 13-2 over the weekend, with newcomers Texas and Oklahoma cruising in their first games as SEC teams. LSU will play Southern California in Las Vegas on Sunday. Here is a look at how the conference performed on the opening week of college football.

Arkansas 70, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0 (Aug. 29) No. 11 Missouri 51, Murray State 0 (Aug. 29) No. 16 Oklahoma 51, Temple 3 (Aug. 30) No. 1 Georgia 34, Clemson 3 No. 15 Tennessee 69, Chattanooga 3 Vanderbilt 34, Virginia Tech 27 (OT) No. 4 Texas 52, Colorado State 0

No. 19 Miami 41, Florida 17 MORE FROM VOLREPORT: After superb showing, Nico Iamaleava sees room for improvement South Carolina 23, Old Dominion 19 Mississippi State 56, Eastern Kentucky 7 Auburn 73, Alabama A&M 3 No. 5 Alabama 63, Western Kentucky 0 No. 6 Ole Miss 76, Furman 0 Kentucky 31, Southern Miss 0 No. 7 Notre Dame 20, No. 23 Texas A&M 13

Winners

Georgia -- After missing out on the College Football Playoff by one game a year ago, the consensus No. 1 Bulldogs looked the part against No. 14 Clemson in Atlanta on Saturday, turning a one score game at halftime into a 34-3 drubbing. Carson Beck passed for 278 yards and two scores while the defense held the Tigers to just 46 yards rushing. Tennessee plays at Georgia on Nov. 16. Alabama -- The Crimson Tide offense shined in their first game under first year head coach Kalen DeBoer, thumping Western Kentucky to the tune of 560 yards of total offense, including 336 yards rushing in a 63-0 win. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Dont'e Thornton Jr. finding his place in Tennessee offense Freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams dazzled with a team-leading 139 yards and two touchdowns and running back Justice Haynes ran for 102 yards. Everything looked routine for quarterback Jalen Milroe. The Vols host Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Oct.19. Vanderbilt -- The Commodores took a significant step back in head coach Clark Lea's third season in 2023 and entered Saturday's game against Virginia Tech as a nearly two touchdown underdog. Instead, Vanderbilt led most of the way, overcame a late deficit and missed a game-winning field goal before beating the Hokies, 34-27 in overtime and pick up some early momentum. Tennessee will play at Vanderbilt for their annual regular season climax on Nov. 30 in Nashville.

Losers

Florida -- Patience was running thin ahead of Billy Napier's third season as the Gators' head coach, but it may have run out Saturday against No. 19 Miami. In what was billed one of the marquee non-conference match ups on Saturday, Florida virtually no-showed at home vs. the Hurricanes, who behind transfer quarterback Cam Ward picked apart a Gators secondary that looks like it hasn't improved at all since last season. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Josh Heupel said after Tennessee's season-opening win over Chattanooga Florida quarterback Graham Mertz exited the game with an injury in the second half with the game all but out of reach and touted freshman D.J. Lagway played the rest of the way. The Gators are slated to come to Knoxville on Oct. 12, but it's unclear whether or not Napier will be coming with them.

