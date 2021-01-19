VolQuest - Steele talks to Simpson after becoming lead Vol

No coach had a better relationship with 2022 stud quarterback Ty Simpson than Jeremy Pruitt so it was natural on Monday that he took the news of Pruitt's firing hard. But on Monday night, Simpson was on the phone with acting Tennessee head coach Kevin Steele as the VFL turned lead Vol tries to calm the unsettling waters around Vol football.

"It was him introducing himself to me and getting to know each other," Simpson said of his first interaction with Steele. "His message to me was that he played here and is a graduate here and played in the NFL. Nothing beats playing quarterback at the University of Tennessee if you are from Tennessee. Just the life after football, with the jobs and experience you can have."

Simpson was the first 2022 prospect that Steele reached out to and it meant something to the Martin, Tennessee native.

"It was a big deal to me for sure," Simpson said. "I didn't know that I'd get to talk to him and I wasn't sure he knew I was, but he said he watched my tape at Auburn. He said I impressed him as a defensive coach and that really hit it off with me. It was emotional for all of us since he is a friend of coach Pruitt's and he and I had a relationship. We both understood the emotion of it."



