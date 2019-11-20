Stifling defense drives Vols in 76-41 win
Tennessee rolled to a 76-41 win over Alabama State had two players reach the 1,000 point milestone for their career and won its 29th straight game at home. Overall it was a decent performance thoug...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news