Heading into the halftime break, Tennessee held just a 41-38 lead over UCF.

The close score quickly changed following the trip to the locker room. The Lady Vols (7-5) immediately took control of the game and coasted to a 99-64 win over the Knights (6-3).

In the game-deciding third quarter, Tennessee outscored UCF 34-10. This outburst was the result of an improved offensive attack and rebounding presence.

Offensively, the Lady Vols shot an efficient 41.5% from the floor in the first half. In the third quarter, the mark was raised through 11-for-19 shooting from the field. This effective shooting included five made 3-pointers by Tess Darby, Sara Puckett and Rickea Jackson.

On the glass, Tennessee was beaten 26-19 in the first half — with 11 of those being offensive rebounds leading to 14 second-chance points. The fault was corrected after the break through a dominating 25-9 rebounding advantage in the third period. The Lady Vols would go on to win the battle 48-35 by the end of the game.

"I think rebounding is going to be critical for us going down the stretch," said Tennessee coach Kellie Harper. "With our non-conference and all the way through our conference, it's such a big stat for us. It makes such a big difference in our defense. It makes a big difference in our offensive production. We've got to continue to work on it. We've got to continue to be in the right position. We've got to continue to have discipline. They've got to continue to give effort."

Leading Tennessee in scoring was Jordan Horston. The senior kept the Lady Vols afloat in the first quarter with 11 points. She finished the night with 15 points on 6-for-13 shooting. She also added seven rebounds and a share for the team-high five assists.

However, it was freshman Justine Pissott that stole the spotlight. The former five-star recruit scored a career-high 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting — including two made 3-pointers to help the Lady Vols stretch their lead.

"Anytime you're making shots it makes your offense look a lot better," said Harper. "(Pissott's) a threat. She's a threat from very deep. She can spread the defense out. … The jumpers that she hit tonight, that's not out of the ordinary. She's been knocking down her jumpers in practice so really excited to see that. She just looked more comfortable today."

This performance comes on the heels of a zero-point performance against Wright State. However, in that contest, she showcased her ability to be an all-around player by totaling four assists.

In Wednesday's match, she continued to improve her game outside of shooting by playing effective defense.

"I would start off by saying I've just been working at my defense," said Pissott. "Jordy (Horston) and Tess (Darby) know that that's my main focus right now. The whole team does. I've been having good practices on defense. I feel like coming into the game that's what I was focused on. They just told me offense was going to come and it did."

Outside of Horston and Pissott's great nights, it was a team effort to reach 99 points on 46.8% shooting from the field. All 14 players who entered the game recorded at least one point.

"I thought everybody came in and looked comfortable," said Harper. "I think now we're starting to find a little rhythm offensively. When you have so many players it just takes a while. We found some combinations that we like. We've got depth but they all have to produce. Depth doesn't help you if you don't have people coming in and giving you productive minutes.”

The win over UCF also marks an early-season milestone. This is the first three-game win streak Tennessee has accomplished this season after getting off to a slow start.

A main reason for the underwhelming beginning of the season is the Lady Vols' strength of schedule. They currently hold the No. 2 toughest schedule in the NCAA as of December 12. Games against No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Indiana, No. 6 Virginia Tech, No. 10 UCLA and No. 23 Gonzaga have led to this mark.

The schedule doesn't ease up, though. Tennessee still is yet to play No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 9 UConn, No. 11 LSU and No. 21 Arkansas.

Next up is a matchup with the Cardinals. The Lady Vols will travel to Stanford to face off on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET (ABC).