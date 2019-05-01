News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-01 13:50:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Summer storylines for Tennessee's 2020 class

Gqghp5mxsqvddff5fazn
Jesse Simonton • VolQuest.com
@JesseReSimonton
Senior Writer

With the calendar flipping to May, Tennessee is primed for a couple big months in recruiting for the second straight summer.This time a year ago, the Vols had a mammoth May with a flurry of key com...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}