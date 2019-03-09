It took all of two days for a loud theme to emerge as Tennessee opened spring practice.

Don’t ask about last season.

Not to head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who frustratingly quipped, “I’m not going to talk about it anymore” when prompted on what lessons were learned from a 5-7 season in Year 1.

Not to the players either, many of whom were armed with new talking points Friday camouflaged as inspirational slogans.

“If you dwell on the past, you’re going to trip over the future,” offensive lineman Ryan Johnson said.

“We have to focus on the present. There’s a lot of lessons and I can’t pinpoint any one of them. … We’re just trying to get bigger, stronger, faster and smarter.”

Sounds like a plan.

It’s all understandable, really. Who would want to rehash a season that went off the rails at the end? Pruitt wasn’t interested in discussing his first season as a head coach a month ago, so nothing’s changed there. The players are just now getting the same questions about a second-straight losing season.

The difficultly is, until they start winning games, the Vols will continue to be peppered with inquires about what’s changed? Why will things be different? Where has the team improved the most?

For the rest of spring practice. At SEC Media Days. During fall camp.

It's clear some things are different already in Year 2, even without getting answers. The team is bigger. The staff is better. The Vols clearly learned lessons from a year ago. They just aren't in a sharing mood right now.

They'd rather just get back to work, and for Tennessee fans, that's just fine.

“Once you have a season you really don’t like, you want to get back on the field as soon as possible,” Nigel Warrior said.

Elsewhere, here are three takeaways from Friday’s media availability with various players.