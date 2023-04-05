After nine games, Tennessee star center Tamari Key was ruled out for the remainder of the season after doctors found blood clots in her lungs.

With Key relegated to rehab, the team moved forward to an SEC Tournament Championship Game appearance and Sweet 16 berth in the NCAA Tournament.

However, as the season wound down, Key announced that she intended to return to the court as a Lady Vol next year.

This is no easy task, though. Key hasn't played in a basketball game since Dec. 4 when Tennessee fell to Virginia Tech. Since then, she has been unable to take part in basketball activities and was forced to watch from the sideline.

With the season now over, Key still has not returned to the court. Instead, she is continuing to go through the rehab process.

"Not cleared as of yet," said Tennessee coach Kellie Harper. "We're hoping things go well and continue to progress and we'll be able to continue to do more with her throughout the summer."

Although Harper noted that they hope she'll be available in the summer, she was unable to give an answer for an exact time frame.

"I don't have one yet," said Harper. "She's got some scheduled appointments and we have to go through and follow doctor's orders."

This abrupt finalization of her season obviously isn't how anyone expected the year to go. Not only did the Lady Vols miss her on the court, but the diagnosis was a serious affliction that could be dangerous if not treated properly.

Despite this, Key's rehab has gone well and has given her the opportunity to see the game from a different perspective.

Instead of roaming the paint on the floor, she saw things unfold next to coaches on the bench.

"I think when you are sidelined, when you are pulled from the court and you have to look at the game differently, you're seeing it from a different lens," said Harper. "I think it helps your growth. It's not what you ask for. You don't do it on purpose but I think the growth of players in that situation, you're learning.

"You're seeing it from almost a coach's angle. I think it helps you. Actually, she and I talked about that. I think she has a better understanding. She's been a leader. She has a good IQ and understands what it's supposed to look like. I think now it's even taken to another level. We will use that experience and that maturity this year."

With this newly gained experience, Harper is confident that Key can return to the dominant level she previously displayed.

As a junior, she etched her name into Tennessee's record book with an average of 3.5 blocks per game. She also produced 10.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest.

"I think so," said Harper on if Key can return at a high level. "Obviously, I don't want to put the cart before the horse. I don't want to speak out of turn before our physicians are able to go through things but I feel confident. If everything goes well medically, then I feel very confident we have enough time to be able to get her back into shape, back to where she was and we can progress from there."

This whole process obviously could be draining on a person's mental health, though. Not only did Key have to deal with her diagnosis, but she now has to battle her way back into playing shape.

Despite this, Harper says Key has handled the situation in a phenomenal way.

"I'll be honest with you, I think she's in a good place," said Harper. "I think she's excited about the opportunity and looking forward to the time she can be on the court. I think she understands the challenges that she'll have when she does get on the court. Going from not playing to trying to get back into shape is not going to be an easy task but it's one she's looking forward to. In terms of her mental state and her attitude, really positive right now."

However, Key didn't have to return to Tennessee.

She had plenty of options, instead. She could've moved on to play professional basketball, transferred for a fresh start or stepped away from the game altogether with her upcoming degree in Communication Studies.

Despite this, Key decided to remain a Lady Vol. Alongside Rickea Jackson, the pair decided to use their extra year of eligibility to remain in school.

Harper believes this is due to a love for the college game and the support they receive around the program.

"You don't choose to come back to school if you don't love it," said Harper. "You have an opportunity to play professionally. You have an opportunity to move on in life. If you're coming back here you love it. It's a commitment.

"What we ask them to do is not easy but it's worth it and they get it. I think in particular (Key and Jackson) understand the opportunity they have when they put on the jersey. Being a Lady Vol is different. There is a family, there is a community of support that they have. No place in the country can support our student-athletes like Tennessee. They just can't and our players feel that."

Although Key is still unable to participate, Tennessee will soon begin its offseason practices.

However, even if she isn't on the court, she has shown her ability to make an impact off of it, already.