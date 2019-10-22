When Tamarion McDonald left his official visit at Arkansas over the weekend he knew where he wanted to go to school.

The then-Mississippi State commitment had decided he wanted to stay in state and play for Tennessee, but the 4-star safety from Whitehaven High in Memphis wasn’t sure on when he would pull the trigger.

After a quick phone call with two of his best fiends and Whitehaven teammates, McDonald decided Tuesday was the right now.

In a span of an hour, the Vols added 12 stars to their 2020 class, as 4-star teammates Bryson Eason, Martavius French and McDonald all committed to Tennessee.

“I didn’t know it was going to happen tonight. Promise,” McDonald said.

“But we were texting and said, ‘Tennessee, that’s where we need to be.’

McDonald then asked the trio, “Y’all want to commit tonight?”

When Eason and French both said yes, McDonald agreed, texting back, “That’s cool with me.”

“So we just went on and did it. We called the coaches and let them know that’s where we wanted to be,” he said.

“Man, I’m so happy right now. We’re going to the same school. The place we always really wanted to be at. A comfortable place. A real genuine place.”

Tennessee wasn’t truly on McDonald’s radar until Jeremy Pruitt personally showed interest earlier this fall. After contacting the 6-2, 220-pound athlete, the Vols’ head coach personally watched McDonald play last month and offered him a scholarship that night. While Eason and French have garnered more accolades and attention on the recruiting trail, McDonald has been the most productive high school player, excelling as a hybrid safety-linebacker. Tennessee loves his versatility, with McDonald expecting to see time at multiple spots for the Vols in the future.

“Coach Pruitt showed that he really wanted to see me. He came to my game and checked me out. We went to the official visit and it was so genuine. It felt like family. It felt like we could make an impact real early,” McDonald said on why he committed to the Vols.

“I bring athleticism. Them (Eason and French) some big two boys. But I’m a little faster than them. I got the speed. I can cover and tackle, in the passing game and the run game. Coach Pruitt loves that I can play everywhere.”

McDonald’s official visit to Knoxville for the Georgia game seemingly cemented his decision to state in state and rep the Orange & White. His parents, especially his mom, connected with coach David Johnson and the rest of the staff and that “genuine” feeling was too much to pass up.

“This is just where I want to be. I feel comfortable,” McDonald said.

“I really don’’t know what else to say right now. I’m so happy. Coach Johnson is real cool. All the coaches are real cool. My momma loves Tennessee. She’s going crazy right now.”