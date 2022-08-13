Tamarion McDonald getting better, pushing for a role in Vols' secondary

And when Jackson graduated and was later drafted by the Tennessee Titans, a hole was created in Tennessee’s secondary. Couple that with several defensive backs missing spring practice due to injuries, the opportunity was there for the taking and McDonald ran with it.

“I watch a lot of film on Theo. I was watching him the other night in the Titans game as a matter of fact,” McDonald laughed. “The one thing [coach] Martinez always says is nobody would run screens on Theo. They were afraid to because he would always stop it.”

Players progress naturally over time, but it’s the extra work put in that often separates those who play and those who don’t. It was an easy lesson learned for McDonald in 2021 – watching former teammate Theo Jackson approach every day like it was his last on the field.

“It wasn't until we actually saw him, got a chance to work with him, you can see how much he's grown here in the last six, seven months,” defensive backs coach Willie Martinez said Friday. “Where he's really challenged himself to work on his man-technique. Understands leverage.”

Standing in at a chiseled 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, the defensive back has put in the work over time – getting him into position to be a main contributor for the Vols in 2022. He’s had a strong first half of fall camp and with two more consistent weeks, expect McDonald to be playing on Saturdays in some capacity outside of special teams.

Tamarion McDonald has totaled 20 tackles in two seasons on Rocky Top. Primarily regulated to special teams as a freshman and sophomore, the Memphis, Tenn. native was often the forgotten man in the secondary the past two seasons.

"It was very important,” the defensive back said of spring practice. “Last year, even though I was at safety, I was still watching Theo a lot. At 10-run, I would go to STAR while he was doing one-on-ones, just getting comfortable with it. I was just watching Theo, Tank [Jaylen McCollough], Tre [Trevon Flowers], the other guys, learning from them and soaking it all in since I've been here."

One thing is for certain. Tennessee wants to play more guys in the secondary this season. There are more options readily available this go-around, albeit from transfers or guys now in their second year in the scheme. Regardless, Martinez and defensive coordinator Tim Banks are in a different spot compared to last season – one that can hopefully benefit Tennessee as the year goes on.

"We really want to play more guys. We are trying to force ourselves in pushing the guys and obviously myself as a coach to continue to pour in as much as I can to make sure they understand what we're doing in our scheme,” Martinez continued. “They got to prove it on the field. Ideally, we would like to play at least three to four corners, three to four safeties. If anything, it would be five. If you can get that four to five in those positions and obviously STAR is in there.

“I would say, if we could do that, it would give us a chance in this league. Obviously, if somebody gets hurt then somebody could just bounce back in there and it's next man mentality and they are ready to play."

At STAR, it’s a McDonald and transfer Wesley Walker battle right now. Veteran safety Trevon Flowers is getting some reps there as well, but it’s been good competition between the former two the past two weeks and one that will likely continue throughout the season.

“It’s fun. I learn stuff from him, and I can teach him something as well,” McDonald said of his relationship with Walker. “He already has experience, so I ask him some questions and he just tells me what he sees. I take that in and if he has a question about the new defense, I tell him. It’s been fun and we have a good relationship.”

The nickelback position has grown to be a mainstay in the game of football over the past seven seasons. In the NFL, guys are beginning to pick up massive contracts just to play that role. It’s made its way down to the college ranks as well as more and more teams across the country roll out five defensive backs on routine instead of three linebackers.

"You are involved in both the run and pass game. You are also defending probably the fastest player on their team in the slot,” Martinez said of the STAR position. “He has to be able to defend on the perimeter and screens and be a player that has strengths as a cover guy but is not taken off of the block and plays physically in the alley. He has to be a dynamic player and be one of the best, if not the best player, because he is going to be involved in the run game and the passing game."

We’ll see how this position unwinds over the final weeks of fall camp. But as we’ve discussed all offseason, Tennessee needs healthy competition in the backend to take a step defensively. We are seeing that at cornerback so far through camp and now we are seeing that at the star position.

One thing is for certain – this is a different Tamarion McDonald than the one we’ve seen the past two seasons. Maybe he can be the one who takes a Theo Jackson-like step in 2022.

"My confidence has gotten a lot better. I'm playing a lot faster,” McDonald concluded. “Last year, I was playing hesitant a lot. Reading my keys, I wanted to go with my move. Now, I read my keys and I shoot it. I see it and I go. I'm playing a lot faster. I'm a lot more confident."