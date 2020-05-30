VolQuest - Tamarion McDonald ready to join Big Orange family

Tamarion McDonald ready to join Big Orange family
Tamarion McDonald may be the most versatile player Tennessee signed during the 2020 cycle as the four-star played nearly every skill position on the field for Whitehaven and had plenty of options when it came to his college recruitment.
“I can cover well and come up to make a tackle like a linebacker,” McDonald said of himself. “But they [UT] want me to be able to move around and fit up the gaps. They want to utilize my athleticism.”
The Vols plan is to do just that. McDonald will start his playing career at the star position on defense – so he can do a little bit of everything. Incumbent star Shawn Shamburger tallied 47 tackles with three sacks in 2019 for Tennessee which was fifth and second, respectively, on the team.
“I’m a guy that goes 100 percent all the time and I’m going to represent UT the best I can,” McDonald forecasted. “I’m excited to learn from coach [Jeremy Pruitt] and coach [Derrick] Ansley because I know they know what they are doing.
“They both preach how the small things make all the difference.”
The four-star will arrive on campus standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 220 pounds. He was previously committed to Mississippi State before flipping to the Volunteers – along with high school and fellow 2020 Tennessee signees Bryson Eason and Martavius French – on the night of October 22.
“Every time I was on campus, I just had a feeling like this was the right place for me,” the athlete remembered. “The coaches made me feel really good. I could trust them.”
McDonald and the rest of the Whitehaven trio make up over half of the five Memphis area signees UT reeled in for 2020. The trio joins Briarcrest Christian teammates Omari Thomas and Jabari Small, and five other in-state signees that elected to stay home in picking the Vols.
“It’s really neat. You don’t usually find three guys who have stuck together from little league all the way through college,” McDonald said of Eason and French. “You’re away from home but you have people with you. We are going to be alright.
“I know them both very well on and off the field. I’m comfortable with those guys and that makes a difference.”
During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the trio have worked together almost every day in lifting and conditioning drills. They have also done field work and helped each other take the playbook to the field in a walk-thru setting.
McDonald is looking forward to getting on campus to help contribute to the ‘Tennessee rise.’
“It’s really cool to be a part of this rebuild. We ended the season off strong last year, had a great recruiting class and are going to have a great season next year,” McDonald said. “Then the 2021 class will come in and make it better.
“We can be really special. I feel like we will win a national championship while I’m there.”
The athlete plans to be in the moment during the 2020 season and take advantage of every opportunity thrown his way as a freshman. McDonald admits he has a lot to learn and will be taking in all the information he can from teammates and coaches.
“Fans should just know that they are going to get everything I have. I’m going to give my all for Tennessee,” McDonald said. “I’m a goofy guy. I can’t wait to get on campus and meet all the fans. I’ll definitely be taking a lot of pictures.”
McDonald plans to arrive on campus Saturday, June 6, in preparations for in-person, voluntary workouts beginning June 8.
Q & A with 2020 Tennessee Signee Tamarion McDonald
What’s on the playlist? “A lot of NBA YoungBoy. Some Keyshia Cole and MJ. Maybe some Charlie Wilson. But a whole lot of NBA YoungBoy. That gets me amped up.”
Favorite football memory? “It was back in little league when I had the game-winning tackle in the Super Bowl and we ended up winning 7-6. Everyone jumped on me and it felt great.”
Favorite athlete? “LeBron James and Earl Thomas.”
Favorite NFL team? “The Saints.”
Go-to pregame meal? “Some baked chicken, green beans, mac ‘n cheese and a water.”
Planned major at UT? “Sports management.”