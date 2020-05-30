VolQuest - Tamarion McDonald ready to join Big Orange family

Tamarion McDonald may be the most versatile player Tennessee signed during the 2020 cycle as the four-star played nearly every skill position on the field for Whitehaven and had plenty of options when it came to his college recruitment.

“I can cover well and come up to make a tackle like a linebacker,” McDonald said of himself. “But they [UT] want me to be able to move around and fit up the gaps. They want to utilize my athleticism.”

The Vols plan is to do just that. McDonald will start his playing career at the star position on defense – so he can do a little bit of everything. Incumbent star Shawn Shamburger tallied 47 tackles with three sacks in 2019 for Tennessee which was fifth and second, respectively, on the team.

“I’m a guy that goes 100 percent all the time and I’m going to represent UT the best I can,” McDonald forecasted. “I’m excited to learn from coach [Jeremy Pruitt] and coach [Derrick] Ansley because I know they know what they are doing.

“They both preach how the small things make all the difference.”

The four-star will arrive on campus standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 220 pounds. He was previously committed to Mississippi State before flipping to the Volunteers – along with high school and fellow 2020 Tennessee signees Bryson Eason and Martavius French – on the night of October 22.

“Every time I was on campus, I just had a feeling like this was the right place for me,” the athlete remembered. “The coaches made me feel really good. I could trust them.”