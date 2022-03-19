Team effort needed by Vols to slow down Hunter Dickinson and Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan’s Hunter Dickson is a load to deal with in the paint.

The Wolverines’ star scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting to lead them past No. 6 seed Colorado State, 75-63, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. Dickinson added six rebounds and four blocks to his 21 points -- seven of which came in the final seven minutes of the game to preserve the Wolverines comeback from a sluggish first half.

Now Dickinson is tasked with leading Michigan against arguably the hottest team in the tournament — No. 3 seed Tennessee.

But it’s not just the 7-foot-1 center who has a significant task in front of him. The Vols are well aware of what Dickinson and the Wolverines are capable of doing despite an inconsistent regular season that led to them earning an 11-seed in the Big Dance.

“I’m impressed watching them,” Vols head coach Rick Barnes told the media on Friday. “When I watch Juwan's (Howard) team now really up close for the first time, you're impressed. They've got really good schemes and I think, again, the best way I can tell you is the best thing a coach can do is put his guys in the best possible position that he can be successful and he has done that.”

It all starts with Dickinson in the middle, who leads the Wolverines in scoring (18.4) and rebounding (8.3).

It’s the second-straight season Dickinson has led Michigan in scoring and rebounding. Last season, he averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds as a true freshman on his way to earning Second-Team All-American honors.

“He knows where he wants to be on the floor,” Barnes said of Dickinson. “They do a really good job of moving him around to get him where they want him to be. When he gets over that right shoulder he's got great touch. He has proven he can make three’s and pass the ball.”

“He's a unit,” Vols guard Josiah-Jordan James added. “He's comfortable when he's getting to his right shoulder, left hand, so we've got to try to take that away. You know he's going to try to bully-dribble, try to get as close to the basket as possible.”

Dickinson will be at the top of Tennessee’s scouting report, but it can’t just be UT’s post players that slow him down if the Vols are to do so. It’ll take a team effort.

The guards must be relentless against Michigan’s guards from start to finish, according to James, because the perimeter is the head of the snake to any good frontcourt.

Saturday won’t be the first time Tennessee has faced an imposing big this season. It matched up well against Oscar Tshiebwe, Walker Kessler and Arizona’s frontcourt throughout the year and that gives the Vols confidence they can do it once again against Dickinson.

“When you look at Michigan, they are a very heavy two-point team at a very, very high percentage,” Barnes said. “Then you look at them from a three point perspective they are a very, very good three-point shooting team that they don't take a lot, but when they do they hit a big percentage.”

“They like to get the ball inside,” James added. “We have to pressure the ball, make it hard for their guards from the time they get the ball to the time they get it over half court. Just trying to run them out of their sets. We know they're going to catch the ball in the post but we have to make it as hard as possible and try to tire their guards out.”

It’s not just Dickinson that Tennessee will have to account. Following in the footsteps of Dickinson, Moussa Diabate has turned in a terrific true freshman season.

Diabate, who has started 24 games alongside Dickinson, has continued to make an impact with his high energy and highlight-reel dunks. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds, earning All-Freshman Team honors from the Big Ten coaches.

“They run a really good offense,” Barnes said. “They're a multiple offensive team, the sets and different actions they like to run. They have things they like to do on the outer third of the court and some things they like to do in the middle part of the court.

“The biggest thing is they know exactly what they're looking for and exactly how they want to play. I think they're an unselfish team. I don't think they would still be playing if they weren’t.”

The Vols are coming off of an 88-56 win over 14-seed Longwood in the opening round. Tennessee shot a season-high 60%, including 58% from three. The performance set a program record for field-goal percentage in an NCAA Tournament game.

Tennessee and Michigan is scheduled to tip on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET on CBS from Gainbridge Arena in Indianapolis. The winner advances to the Sweet Sixteen.