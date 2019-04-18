Tee Martin just completed his first spring practice as Tennessee’s wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator.

The 40-year-old assistant has settled into his newfound role at his alma mater, but the former celebrated championship quarterback admitted it took him several weeks to get comfortable back on Rocky Top.

For a guy who has a street named after him right outside Neyland Stadium, the surreality of his new job was too much at first.

“There was nervousness there” Martin said.

“You’ve got to remember, the last time I lived here and spent every day here, I was 21-years-old. And now, you return with four kids, a wife and a dog. You’re a totally different person.”

“But to see Angela (Schwinge) and Kim (Milligan) and Max (Parrott), Fraz (Roger Frazier), Hawk (Allen Sitzler), Condredge (Holloway), people who were here when I was a young man and helped me grow to be the man that I am today, that they were still around giving me hugs and high-fives, that gave me a sense of being back at home again.”

More than 20 years ago, Martin was a heralded recruit who came to Tennessee to emerge from Peyton Manning’s shadows. That he led the Vols to a National Championship meant he never had to buy a meal again in Knoxville. But over the years, “home” felt different. As time passed, he kept arms-distance from Tennessee, especially after he wasn’t hired as part of Lane Kiffin’s staff and then turned down Butch Jones’ advances. Martin spent seven seasons at USC before he was fired by the Trojans in the offseason.

The timing couldn’t have worked out better though, Martin said. Calling it a “perfect storm,” Martin was available and Jeremy Pruitt was looking to upgrade his staff. When the match was made, Martin felt “blessed” with the opportunity to make new memories at a place he holds so dear.