Tennessee 2025 baseball schedule released

Tennessee is preparing for the defense of its College World Series crown.

The Vols, who are coming off of the program’s first ever national title last June, announced their complete 2025 slate on Thursday.

The schedule features three games in the Astros Foundation Classic in Houston, which was previously announced and 38 games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, including the first eight games there.

Tennessee will open the season with a three-game series against Hofstra on Feb. 14-16, then its first midweek game vs. UNC Asheville.

The Vols play Samford the following weekend in a series on Feb. 21-23 and North Alabama on Feb. 25.

Tennessee will play away from Knoxville for the first time in the Astros Foundation Classic at Minute Made Park in Houston against Oklahoma State, Rice and Arizona over three days between Feb. 28 and March 2.

The Vols return home for another midweek tilt with Radford on March 4 and host Xavier the next day on March 5.

In its last non-conference weekend series, Tennessee plays St. Bonaventure on March 7-9 and West Georgia on March 11 in its last tune-up before SEC play begins.

The Vols open league action at home against Florida in a match up of two teams that reached the CWS last year on March 14-16.

A few days later, Tennessee will go up against ETSU on its home turf and go back on the road to play at Alabama on March 20-22.

After playing Queens at home on March 25, the Vols remain on the road in conference at South Carolina on March 28-30.

Tennessee opens the month of April at home against Tennessee Tech on April and then will hosts another high-profile series vs. Texas A&M, putting the two teams in the CWS final against each other for the second time in less than a year on April 4-6.

The next weekend, the Vols go to Ole Miss on April 11-13 with a midweek home game against Bellarmine slotted in between a home series vs. Kentucky on April 18-20.

Tennessee and Lipscomb will play in an in-state midweek game in Knoxville on April 22 after the Bison upset the Vols at home last season.

Tennessee will go on the road at LSU on April 25-26, then begin a nine-game homestand with Northern Kentucky on April 29.

The Vols beat the Norse in the Knoxville Regional, beginning their run to the CWS.

Tennessee plays Auburn May 2-4, Indiana State on May 6 and then Vanderbilt in its home series finale on May 9-11.

The Vols wrap up regular season play at home vs. Belmont on May 13 and then wrap up their schedule at Arkansas on May 15-17.

The SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, where Tennessee followed its conference regular season title with the tournament championship last season, is slated for May 20-25.