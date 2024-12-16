Tennessee 2026 5-star QB commit Faizon Brandon bumped to Top 3 prospect

He is now the No. 3 player in the class.

This included Tennessee football commit Faizon Brandon who came into the week ranked as the No. 5 player in the country and No. 1 pro-style quarterback.

While Brandon fell short of the No. 1 ranking in the class, Sam Spiegelman, a national analyst for Rivals.com, believed he was worthy of the ranking.

"Faizon Brandon is surgical orchestrating his offense up and down the field," Spiegelman wrote. "He boasts outstanding arm talent to make throws all over the field and the ability to extend plays or improvise outside the pocket. During a live evaluation this fall, we loved how Brandon stepped up in big moments -- converting pivotal downs and distances and using unique arm angles to slice up defenses. The five-star prospect is consistently accurate and composed and made some big-time throws in different parts of the field when asked to. At a lean 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Brandon is hard to contain when he breaks the pocket, which is another added element to his game.

"He's undoubtedly one of the best at the most premium position, and Brandon's current body of work and upside warrants No. 1 consideration."

At No. 3 in the class, Rivals national analyst Adam Gorney also weighed in.

"The Tennessee commit has all the qualities of an elite quarterback and he could make an argument for the No. 1 player in the 2026 class as well," Gorney wrote. "Faizon Brandon’s decision-making stands out most as he’s completed 77 percent of his passes this season and he’s not just dumping the ball off. He can fire it into a tight area, he can put touch on passes, he can throw receivers open and he almost always hits them right in stride.

"The five-star also has a 33-1 TD-to-interception ratio which only speaks more to his ability to make the right decision.

"He can also escape pressure or make things happen on designed runs. He’s not a statue in the pocket. Accuracy and quick decision-making are more important than arm strength in quarterbacks and Brandon has all of it and more."