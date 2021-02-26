Tennessee a 'dream school' for Venson Sneed
Venson Sneed is a versatile 2022 prospect from Winter Park, Fla. who can play all over the defensive line. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound athlete has drawn the interest of Tennessee lately and picked up a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news