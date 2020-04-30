Tennessee adds bulldozing JUCO RB Tiyon Evans to 2021 class
Tennessee continued its scorched-earth recruiting momentum Thursday, adding one of the top junior college tailbacks to its 2021 class.
Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College tailback Tiyon Evans announced his verbal pledge to the Vols over South Carolina, becoming the 14th member of the class — and fourth commitment in the past five days.
IM COMMITTED 🍊 @CoachCross1 @CoachDrewDallas #GodsPlan #Return2RBU #GBO #vols pic.twitter.com/8nJJGYd7F6— Tiyon Evans (@darealballer_15) April 30, 2020
Evans is a Palmetto State native who received a scholarship from the Vols in December. He’s become a real priority for new tailbacks coach Jay Graham, who thinks highly of the 5-10, 225-pound tailback’s bruising potential. Evans averaged 8.8 yards per carry in 2019 on 61 attempts, finishing the season with 538 yards and nine touchdowns.
Tennessee brought in three tailbacks last cycle, but its set to lose Ty Chandler, Tim Jordan and Carlin Fils-Aime off the roster after the 2020 season. Evans will be paired with with North Carolina speedster Jaylen Wright, one of the fastest prospects in the 2021 class.