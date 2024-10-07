Tennessee-Alabama kickoff time, TV designation announced

Tennessee and Alabama will renew their annual rival at Neyland Stadium next Saturday.
The top 10 clash between the Vols and Crimson Tide, which was initially flexed by ESPN, will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, the SEC announced Monday.
It will be the fourth time that Tennessee has played on ABC this season. The Vols previously played NC State, Oklahoma and Arkansas on the network.
Tennessee lost to Alabama after giving up a two-score halftime lead at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa last season, but the Vols memorably won the last meeting in Knoxville, 52-49 on Chase McGrath's 40-yard field goal as time expired in 2022.
It was the Vols' first victory in the series since 2006. Alabama has won 16 of the last 17 games in the series that dates back to 1901.
Both teams are looking to bounce back before they meet for the 107th time. Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) is coming off of a 19-14 loss at Arkansas last Saturday while previously No. 1 Alabama was toppled by Vanderbilt, 40-35 in Nashville.
The Crimson Tide (4-1, 1-1) hosts South Carolina this week.
