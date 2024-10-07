Tennessee-Alabama kickoff time, TV designation announced

Tennessee and Alabama will renew their annual rival at Neyland Stadium next Saturday.

The top 10 clash between the Vols and Crimson Tide, which was initially flexed by ESPN, will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, the SEC announced Monday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

It will be the fourth time that Tennessee has played on ABC this season. The Vols previously played NC State, Oklahoma and Arkansas on the network.