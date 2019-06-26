Tennessee 'always in the mix' for 4-star DB Joel Williams
ATLANTA — With a need for help in the secondary, Tennessee has made 4-star corner Joel Williams a priority throughout the 2020 cycle — even after the Madison Prep Academy (La.) committed to Florida in May.
Now back on the market following an April decommitment, the Vols remain heavily in the mix for the blue-chip prospect.
“Tennessee always been in the mix with me. They said they weren’t going to give up. They kept recruiting me hard. When I decommitted, they was happy. They told me I shouldn’t have rushed it anyway,” said Williams, who announced a Final 4 of Tennessee, Alabama, LSU and UF at the Rivals 5-star Challenge check-in Monday.
Williams has visited Tennessee a couple times and has a close relationship with fellow Louisiana native and running backs coach David Johnson, who was the first coach to truly see the DB’s talent.
“I love the whole staff and the program. Tennessee was really my first offer. Ever since they offered me, they’re really the only team that texted me everyday,” he said.
“It’s a lot of love from Tennessee. They look out for me. I talk to all the coaches, (Derrick) Ansley, all of them, even the OL and DL coaches. Coach David, is a real cool dude. He keeps it real. He always motivate me, pump me up and look out for me.”
🧡🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/XOtMlcasvR— Joel Williams🌹 (@sayyjoee) June 24, 2019
Williams recently visited Alabama, with many believing the Tide have suddenly surged in his recruitment. While the 6-foot-1, 180-pound corner acknowledged he likes Nick Saban’s program a lot, the opportunity to play early at Tennessee has the Vols very much alive in his recruitment.
“They really like that I can play safety, corner and nickel. Doing all that will get me more time on the field,” Williams said.
“They will be low on DBs when I come, and coach (Jeremy) Pruitt said I could play right away.”
The Vols are slated to be the first program to get Williams on campus coming out of the dead period, with the 4-star telling Volquest he will take his official visit to Tennessee the last weekend in July.
“Taking an official visit as soon as the dead period is over.
I’m going to visit them immediately,” he said.
The plans after that?
“I’m feeling a commitment before my senior season.”