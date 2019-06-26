ATLANTA — With a need for help in the secondary, Tennessee has made 4-star corner Joel Williams a priority throughout the 2020 cycle — even after the Madison Prep Academy (La.) committed to Florida in May.

Now back on the market following an April decommitment, the Vols remain heavily in the mix for the blue-chip prospect.

“Tennessee always been in the mix with me. They said they weren’t going to give up. They kept recruiting me hard. When I decommitted, they was happy. They told me I shouldn’t have rushed it anyway,” said Williams, who announced a Final 4 of Tennessee, Alabama, LSU and UF at the Rivals 5-star Challenge check-in Monday.

Williams has visited Tennessee a couple times and has a close relationship with fellow Louisiana native and running backs coach David Johnson, who was the first coach to truly see the DB’s talent.

“I love the whole staff and the program. Tennessee was really my first offer. Ever since they offered me, they’re really the only team that texted me everyday,” he said.

“It’s a lot of love from Tennessee. They look out for me. I talk to all the coaches, (Derrick) Ansley, all of them, even the OL and DL coaches. Coach David, is a real cool dude. He keeps it real. He always motivate me, pump me up and look out for me.”