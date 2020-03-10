Taleeq Robbins holds close to three dozen offers, and the 6-2, 296-pound defensive tackle “finally” got his first glimpse at Tennessee during a two-day visit last weekend.



The initial trip to Rocky Top went so well that the Philadelphia (Penn.) native considers the Vols among the early leaders in the 2021 prospect’s recruitment.

“This is a great place. Great culture. It was everything I thought it would be,” Robbins told Volquest.

“Tennessee is one of the teams at the top for sure.”

Robbins was part of a Philly crew who made the trip south over the weekend to checkout Tennessee, and the Imhotep Institute (Pa.) standout enjoyed his first look at the Vols. The 3-star tackle has been in steady contact with area recruiter Joe Osovet, but Saturday was a chance to spend some quality time with new defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh.

“I’ve been in contact with coach Oz (Osovet) a bunch. Today was a good chance to get to meet the new DL coach

He’s a down to earth guy,” Robbins said.

“It was key (to get face time with him). You have to have a good relationship with your position coach. He’s developed a lot of great guys. Sent guys to the league. He talked about all the guys he produced and where I’d fit into the program.”

Robbins picked up his initial offer from Tennessee back in November, and while Texas A&M, Penn State, Rutgers and others standout out to the Philly native, the Vols have piqued his interest due to their defensive scheme and conference affiliation.

I’m versatile. This being a multiple defense, I fit in perfectly with their scheme. They play multiple fronts and I can play 3-technique, 5-technique,” he said.

“Plus, playing in the SEC, you know you’re playing against the best competition.”

Robbins will visit A&M later this month and is optimistic he will return to Tennessee later this summer. The Vols are firmly on his radar moving forward.

“This is a great program,” he said.