2024 four-star Woodland (S.C.) offensive tackle Kam Pringle announced his top-10 schools list on Tuesday, with Tennessee making the cut. The 6-foot-7, 328-pound prospect is ranked as Rivals ' No. 1 player in South Carolina and No. 40 in the nation.

Pringle’s original offer list consisted of 25-plus schools, but he has now narrowed it down to Tennessee, Auburn , Georgia , Clemson , Florida , NC State , Ohio State , South Carolina , LSU , and Virginia .

Pringle also announced his intentions to cut his list down further to eight schools – and eventually five – before sharing his commitment.

The Volunteers have made a strong push for Pringle since offering him in April.

He visited campus on July 30 and tweeted, “Really enjoyed my visit to Rocky Top for a visit to The University of Tennessee today. Can’t wait to return!”