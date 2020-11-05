VolQuest - Tennessee announces basketball attendance guidelines

It was a given that basketball games inside Thompson-Boling Arena were going to look different this season, on Thursday Tennessee unveiled exactly what ‘different’ would look like.

There are plenty of changes in the works in order to comply with Covid-19 guidelines.

The biggest of those changes is that attendance will be limited to approximately 4,000 or 18% of capacity. That will include at least six feet between groups and a 12 foot buffer zone around essential personnel.

Face coverings will be required at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

There will be student tickets as part of the allocation though how many will be available is unclear at this time. The student section will be located in sections 128, 129 and 130.

“Despite having gone through a similar process for football earlier this fall, the reality that we will be unable to welcome all of our ticket holders into Thompson-Boling Arena this basketball season remains saddening,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said.

“There’s no easy way to adjust to the circumstances we find ourselves in. But we’ve been thoughtful and deliberate in attempting to offer attendance opportunities to as many of our season-ticket holders as possible while also maintaining the safest arena environment possible.”

At this time there are no plans to offer individual game tickets. Tickets will be offered as season tickets. Priority will be determined by Tennessee fund annual gift amount and rank order.

Starting on Nov. 10 e-mails will be sent out to donors in descending order offering season tickets, donors will then have 24 hours to either purchase or decline those tickets.

It’s a sign of the times that fans will be asked to decide whether or not to purchase tickets prior to an official schedule being released.

What is known at this time is that Tennessee will host nine games against SEC opponents in addition to Kansas as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. In addition Tennessee is in the process of trying to add non-conference games in November and December.

As of now the Vols are expected to host Cincinnati and Appalachian State in December and there’s a chance that Gonzaga could be a home game as well.

The hope is that a schedule will be released within the next week but that is far from a certainty.