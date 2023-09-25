TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee is pulling out all of the stops in its first home conference game, announcing a black out on Monday.

The No. 21 Vols (3-1, 0-1 SEC) host the Gamecocks (2-2, 1-1) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night in rematch of a game that knocked Tennessee out of the College Football Playoff picture after a 62-38 loss in Columbia last season.

Tennessee 's match up against South Carolina has been one of the most anticipated on its schedule for nearly year.

The Vols have won 11-straight games in Knoxville and have had nine-consecutive sellouts, including their bout with South Carolina. Tennessee is 14-3 at home under head coach Josh Heupel.

The current "dark mode" uniforms debuted in 2021 when Tennessee beat South Carolina, 45-20. The Vols wore them once last season, donning a black helmet in a 44-6 rout of Kentucky.

Tennessee also wore black jerseys vs. South Carolina in 2009. The Vols won that game, 31-13.



It will mark the second time in five games that Tennessee has worn an alternate uniform after wearing smokey grey uniforms that honored former quarterback Condredge Holloway in its week 2 game against Austin Peay.

Coming off of a loss at Florida, Tennessee rolled to 45-14 win over UTSA last week. Quarterback Joe Milton III finished 18-of-31 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns. His 81-yard touchdown run on the first play paved the way for a 31-0 halftime lead.

Running back Dylan Sampson rushed for a career-high 139 yards and two scores on 11 carries and the Vols' defense came up with three takeaways.

South Carolina picked up its first league win against Mississippi State, 37-30 in its last outing. Gamecocks' quarterback Spencer Rattler was 18-of-20 passing for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Kickoff between Tennessee and South Carolina is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.