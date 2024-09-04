Market Square Madness—the annual event hosted by both Tennessee men's and women's basketball teams in downtown Knoxville—will be held on Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET, the school announced Wednesday.

Started in 2022, Market Square Madness has allowed fans to interact with players and coaches from the Vols and Lady Vols just weeks before their seasons start and has previously included skill challenges, contests, music, fireworks and a drone show in Market Square.

The event, now in its third year, will take place the night before Tennessee football hosts rival Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Admission is free.

The Vols are coming off of one of their best seasons in program history, winning the SEC title and reaching the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight for just the second time ever behind record-shattering performances from guard Dalton Knecht.

Tennessee lost some key pieces from that run, including Knecht, but return headliners Zakai Zeigler and Jahmai Mashack along with heralded transfer Chaz Lanier and others.

The Vols play Indiana in a high-profile charity exhibition at Food City Center on Oct. 27 with a tip-off time still be determined. Tennessee opens its season against Gardner-Webb at home on Nov. 4.

The Lady Vols are heading into their first season under first-year head coach Kim Caldwell, who was hired to take over the program after a successful run at Marshall.

The team returns Jewel Spear and Sara Puckett and will feature five new transfer portal additions on their roster as they look to continue the program's 43rd-straight NCAA Tournament berth.

The Lady Vols officially open the Caldwell era vs. Samford at Food City Center on Nov. 5.