Tennessee announces renovations to Food City Center

Tennessee's basketball arena will have a new look next season.

Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center will undergo renovations following the Vols and Lady Vols' 2024-25 season that will involved a number of upgrades to the nearly 40-year-old building, the school announced Friday.

The renovations will include new video boards, upgraded sound system and club seating on the lower level. The projects are expected to be completed in time for the 2025-26 season.

"We are incredibly proud to have the best fan base in all of sports, and we will always put their experience first," Tennessee athletics director Danny White said in a statement. "The new additions to Food City Center will modernize the arena and significantly enhance the experience for everyone attending our events."

The club seating, tabbed the "Riverside Club," according to a press release, will offer an updated socializing area and access to food and beverage options for 1,500 seats.

Among the video board upgrades will be a new center-hung video board over the court and a 360-degree LED ribbon board around the arena. New video boards that will display live video, scores and stats will be installed in each corner.

The upgrades will be a part of the multi-year naming rights deal that Tennessee and Food City inked in 2023.

Food City Center, which doubles as a concert and entertainment venue throughout the year, is the third-largest on-campus basketball arena in the country with a capacity of more than 21,000.