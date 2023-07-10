Joining Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel on the offseason’s biggest stage are quarterback Joe Milton III , tight end Jacob Warren and defensive lineman Omari Thomas , the school announced Monday.

SEC Media Days, which begins July 17 and runs four-straight days at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, features all 14 of the league’s coaches and select players previewing the season.

The unofficial start of the 2023 college football season is one week away.

Heupel, Milton, Thomas and Warren are slated to meet with the media on Thursday, July 20.

Milton is entering his third season with the program after joining the Vols as transfer from Michigan in 2021.

Following a season-ending injury to Hendon Hooker, Milton started the last two games of the 2022 season, leading Tennessee to wins over Vanderbilt and Clemson in the Orange Bowl to complete an 11-2 campaign.

Milton passed for 971 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games.

Warren opted to return to Tennessee for a fifth season. He played behind Princeton Fant a year ago but is set to lead the Vols’ tight ends group.

He caught 12 passes for 163 yards as a redshirt junior.



Thomas is expected to again be one of the anchors of the defensive line after an impressive 2022 season.

Thomas accounted for 27 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery and helped the Vols’ become one do the top run-stoppers in the SEC.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and South Carolina coach Shane Beamer are also slated to speak on Thursday.

The event will air live on the SEC Network.