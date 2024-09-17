Tennessee announces 'talent fee' in football ticket price hike

Tennessee is increasing its football season ticket prices in an effort to compensate players directly after the NCAA passed a resolution that will allow it beginning in 2025.

In an email to season ticket holders Tuesday, UT athletics director Danny White announced that there will be a 10% "talent fee" on all invoices for ticket renewals for the 2025 season.

According to the email, there will be a 4.5% price increase per seat with the goal of being able to share the revenue with players by July 1, 2025 at the earliest.

The increase comes after the NCAA settled an antitrust lawsuit worth $2.8 billion in May that will give schools that opt in the green light for revenue sharing in addition to partnerships with NIL collectives.

"Over the past four years, our athletics department has worked tirelessly to become one of the best in the country," Tennessee said in a release. "With the most passionate fans in all of sports, we have grown our self-generated revenues and aggressively reinvested those funds directly into our sports programs. Those investments have led to unprecedented success. We will continue to grow our revenue streams and be efficient with our expenses to maximize the anticipated full revenue share allotment.

"There has never been a time in college sports where revenue growth had such a close correlation to winning. We strive to equip our coaches with all the resources needed to compete at a championship level and create the best opportunities for Tennessee student-athletes."

Tennessee has seen record season ticket sales in each of the last two seasons, selling out its allotment of 70,500 season tickets in that span.

For the third time in 23 years, UT sold out its football season ticket inventory ahead of the 2024 season.