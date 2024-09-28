PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Tennessee-Arkansas kickoff time, TV designation announced

Sep 21, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Bryson Eason (20) and Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Christian Harrison (5) and Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins (97) celebrates with teammates after a safety against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee's second-straight road tilt at Arkansas has a kickoff time.

The No. 5 Vols, who were idle this week after beating Oklahoma last week, will play the Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC next Saturday in Fayetteville, the SEC announced tonight.

The game, which was flexed by the network earlier in the week, will be Tennessee's second-straight primetime game on the road and its third on ABC. The Vols previously played NC State and Oklahoma on the network.

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) won its league opener against the Sooners, 25-15 in its last outing, using another strong defensive performance to remain unbeaten before the first of two bye weeks this season.

Arkansas (3-2, 1-1) will be coming off of a loss after falling to No. 24 Texas A&M, 21-17 in the Southwest Classic in Arlington, Texas on Saturday. The Razorbacks, who beat Auburn on the road in their SEC opener last week, have two losses by one score or less in five games.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Ranking the difficulty of Tennessee's eight remaining games

Tennessee, which holds a 13-6 edge in its series against Arkansas, is making its first visit to Reynolds-Razorback Stadium since 2020. The Razorbacks beat the the then Jeremy Pruitt-led Vols, 24-13.

Tennessee is 5-4 in games at Arkansas all-time.

