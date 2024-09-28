Tennessee's second-straight road tilt at Arkansas has a kickoff time.

The No. 5 Vols, who were idle this week after beating Oklahoma last week, will play the Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC next Saturday in Fayetteville, the SEC announced tonight.

The game, which was flexed by the network earlier in the week, will be Tennessee's second-straight primetime game on the road and its third on ABC. The Vols previously played NC State and Oklahoma on the network.

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) won its league opener against the Sooners, 25-15 in its last outing, using another strong defensive performance to remain unbeaten before the first of two bye weeks this season.

Arkansas (3-2, 1-1) will be coming off of a loss after falling to No. 24 Texas A&M, 21-17 in the Southwest Classic in Arlington, Texas on Saturday. The Razorbacks, who beat Auburn on the road in their SEC opener last week, have two losses by one score or less in five games.

Tennessee, which holds a 13-6 edge in its series against Arkansas, is making its first visit to Reynolds-Razorback Stadium since 2020. The Razorbacks beat the the then Jeremy Pruitt-led Vols, 24-13.

Tennessee is 5-4 in games at Arkansas all-time.