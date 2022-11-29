As the college football season shifts into conference championship Saturday, the College Football Playoff rankings are becoming more important.

While Tennessee won't be competing for a spot in the top four, the rankings are paramount in where the Vols will go bowling.

Following Tennessee's 56-0 thumping of Vanderbilt in Nashville last Saturday night, as well as LSU's upset loss at Texas A&M, the Vols are well within play for a New Year's Six bowl berth — especially after Tuesday's rankings.

The Vols (10-2) moved up three spots from No. 10 to No. 7, making them the third-highest ranked SEC team behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama.

As of now, that ranking would likely put Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Due to conference tie-ins with the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Notre Dame, most current projections have the Vols facing Clemson in the bowl game. The Tigers (10-2) will play North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday.