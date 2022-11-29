News More News
Tennessee at No. 7 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Tennessee is up to No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25
Tennessee is up to No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25 (The Tennesseean)
Noah Taylor
As the college football season shifts into conference championship Saturday, the College Football Playoff rankings are becoming more important.

While Tennessee won't be competing for a spot in the top four, the rankings are paramount in where the Vols will go bowling.

Following Tennessee's 56-0 thumping of Vanderbilt in Nashville last Saturday night, as well as LSU's upset loss at Texas A&M, the Vols are well within play for a New Year's Six bowl berth — especially after Tuesday's rankings.

The Vols (10-2) moved up three spots from No. 10 to No. 7, making them the third-highest ranked SEC team behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 6 Alabama.

As of now, that ranking would likely put Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Due to conference tie-ins with the SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Notre Dame, most current projections have the Vols facing Clemson in the bowl game. The Tigers (10-2) will play North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday.

