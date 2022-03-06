Tennessee 'at the top' for Jeremiah Telander after Junior Day visit

Linebacker Jeremiah Telander is feeling Tennessee following yesterday’s Junior Day.

And though a decision probably isn’t in the immediate future, the Vols are in just about the best possible position.

“That’s the goal. I want to make a decision before my senior season starts, but Tennessee is definitely at the top of my list,” the three-star told Volquest. “I really like Tennessee. I’ve still got to look through some other schools, but Tennessee is definitely high up on list.”

The Gainesville, Ga. native will continue the recruitment process. He would like to check out the campuses of North Carolina, Georgia and Florida, and already made a stop by Louisville on Friday. But Saturday’s time in Knoxville was very beneficial, for both sides.

“I had a great time. I had a chance to get some 1-on-1 time with coach BJ [Brian Jean-Mary],” the linebacker said. “We looked at some of my film and looked at some of their film and compared it to one another. We looked at some of the ways I can get better this offseason.

“I also talked to coach [Josh] Heupel during the basketball game – we got some 1-on-1 time in there. We talked about how and when we are going to do an official visit. He said they really like me, and I really like them. It was a very successful day.”