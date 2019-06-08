James Robinson has seen his recruitment spike this spring and early summer, picking up offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn and others.

The imposing 6-4, 320-pound lineman out of Carver (Ala.) High has quickly become a priority for the Vols in the 2020 class and Robinson had the opportunity to workout with the staff for the first time this weekend.

The 3-star guard spent Saturday in group and 1-on-1 sessions with Tennessee OL coach Will Friend. Robinson thought his camp performance went well, especially during the OL/DL portion.

“There’s still some stuff I have to work on, but overall, I had a really good day, camp,” he told Volquest.

“I feel like the whole day went good. I felt comfortable coming to Tennessee to camp because I been here before.”

Robinson first visited Tennessee in March. He’s quickly developed a rapport with Friend, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney and area recruiter Derrick Ansley. Robinson enjoyed the chance to work hands-on with Friend and Chaney, saying, “They wanted to see me in action, so I had came down and put on a show for them. I like coach (Friend). He coaches players hard, but then at the end, he going to love up on you.”

While Robinson is capable of playing both tackle and guard — and does so for Carver — Tennessee likes his aggressiveness as a mauler inside. Robinson worked exclusively inside during Saturday’s camp, he said.

“They like my footwork and aggressiveness,” he said on feedback from Tennessee’s staff. “It’s a battle 1-on-1. He better or you better? I want to be better.”

Auburn, Missouri and Ole Miss are among the schools recruiting the Alabama native, but the Vols have really started to prioritize Robinson. Asked if he feels truly wanted by the staff, Robinson said, “Definitely.”

“My recruitment is still 100 percent open, but Tennessee is at the top of my recruiting list,” he added.

“I have an official for Tennessee coming up next weekend.”

And then what’s next?

“Got to stay tuned.”