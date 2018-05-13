Lakia Henry is one of the top junior college prospects in the country, but the 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker from Dodge City (Kan.) C.C. had yet to make a single college visit.

That changed this weekend, and with it, so did Henry’s leaderboard.

The middle linebacker spent Friday and Saturday at Tennessee and quickly became enamored with the Vols. Following the visit, the future blue-chip linebacker told VolQuest, “Tennessee is No. 1 right now. No doubt.”

“I enjoyed the coaching staff. They were really nice people. The facilities, the stadium, they were insane. Everything about Tennessee. … Tennessee set the bar high. Basically.”

Henry, who holds 15 offers, had 110 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 1 interception and 2.5 sacks in his first season at Dodge City. He has three years to play two at the next level and plans on enrolling at his school of choice in January.

During his weekend visit, Tennessee certainly made Henry feel like a priority, essentially giving the JUCO standout a mini unofficial-official visit. He got lots of 1-on-1 time with defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer and head coach Jeremy Pruitt, with both coaches expressing exactly what they liked about Henry’s game.

“They said I was very violent when I got to the ball. They told me I can defend the pass and the run and that’s somebody they need at linebacker,” he said.

“Coach Pruitt is a really good coach. He’s got a really good resume. I think he’s going to turn Tennessee football around honestly.”