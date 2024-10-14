Tennessee athletics confirms 'Orange Out' for Alabama game

in other news
A week after Tennessee football checkered Neyland Stadium, the UT athletics department is asking for fans to coordinate once again.
Much easier than the checker board Vol fans made throughout the stadium against Florida, fans will now be all asked to wear orange for the upcoming matchup with Alabama.
This is the same thing the program did the last time the Tide were in town during Tennessee's historic 52-49 win.
While all Tennessee home games have a healthy amount of orange across the stadium, there are flares of white, black, gray and other colors typically worn by some Vol fans.
This time, the goal is to have as much orange seen in the stadium as possible.
Along with the top-15 matchup and rivalry of The Third Saturday in October game being played, there will also be additional causes for celebration inside Neyland Stadium.
The Vols baseball team will be honored for their SEC Regular Season and Tournament titles along with the National Championship it won in the 2024 season. Head coach Tony Vitello and players will walk out onto the field with the trophies to be recognized.
The men's basketball team will also have a spotlight shed on them. After claiming the SEC Regular Season title and making the school's second-ever men's Elite Eight run, the team will also make an appearance on the field in front of fans.
Also confirmed to VolReport to be in attendance is former Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath. He kicked for the Vols in the 2021 and 2022 seasons and was the kicker to make the buzzer-beating kick against Alabama in 2022.
