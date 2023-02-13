It's an image that is as iconic as "Rocky Top" or General Robert Neyland's Game Maxims.



Gus Manning, with a briefcase in tow and a cigar clinched between his teeth, using his free hand to congratulate Tennessee wide receiver Larry Seivers just moments after he caught the go-ahead two-point conversation to beat Clemson at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 26, 1974.

That photograph is one of a treasure trove of Tennessee athletics memories involving Manning, who died Monday at the age of 99 according to Monica Warren, the daughter of former Vols quarterback Dewey Warren and a friend of Manning.