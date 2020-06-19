VolQuest - Tennessee athletics has first positive Covid-19 test

A little less than two weeks after beginning to bring student-athletes back on campus Tennessee has had its first athlete test positive for Covid-19. Tennessee just had its first athlete test positive for Covid-19, a basketball player. The athletic department is following a set of guidelines that had already been put in place.

Statement from UT-AD:



After testing several domestic members of our men’s and women’s basketball teams, one male student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19. With a plan already in place, our Sports Medicine staff immediately activated isolation and contact-tracing protocol in collaboration with the Knox County Health Department. We are encouraged by this affirmation that our procedures work.