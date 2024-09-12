The path that Tennessee will have to take to defend its 2024 SEC and College World Series title is set.

The Vols’ 2025 conference slate will include three series’ against teams that reached the CWS a year ago and a rematch of the SEC Tournament Championship Game and CWS final, the league announced Thursday.

Tennessee will open SEC play with series against Florida at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on March 14-16, followed by a six-game road stretch at Alabama on March 21-23 and South Carolina on March 28-30.

The Vols will return to Knoxville to face Texas A&M on April 4-6, the first meeting between the two teams since the CWS finals when Tennessee beat the Aggies in two of three games to win its first national title.

Tennessee returns to the road against Ole Miss on April 11-13, then host Kentucky on April 18-20.

The Vols will go to LSU on April 26-27 and will have back-to-back series in Knoxville against Auburn and Vanderbilt on May 2-4 and May 9-11, respectively.

Tennessee will cap the regular season at home vs. Arkansas on May 15-17.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 20-25 at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama.

Eight of Tennessee’s 10 conference opponents reached the postseason in 2024 while three reached NCAA Super Regionals.

The Vols’ non-conference schedule will be released at a later date. Tennessee is currently slated to play in the Astros Foundation College Classic on Feb. 27-March 2. The field includes Oklahoma State, Arizona, Rice, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.