PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Tennessee baseball 2025 SEC schedule released

May 26, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello celebrates with his team after the championship game between Tennessee and LSU at the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium
May 26, 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello celebrates with his team after the championship game between Tennessee and LSU at the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium (Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

The path that Tennessee will have to take to defend its 2024 SEC and College World Series title is set.

The Vols’ 2025 conference slate will include three series’ against teams that reached the CWS a year ago and a rematch of the SEC Tournament Championship Game and CWS final, the league announced Thursday.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee will open SEC play with series against Florida at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on March 14-16, followed by a six-game road stretch at Alabama on March 21-23 and South Carolina on March 28-30.

The Vols will return to Knoxville to face Texas A&M on April 4-6, the first meeting between the two teams since the CWS finals when Tennessee beat the Aggies in two of three games to win its first national title.

Tennessee returns to the road against Ole Miss on April 11-13, then host Kentucky on April 18-20.

The Vols will go to LSU on April 26-27 and will have back-to-back series in Knoxville against Auburn and Vanderbilt on May 2-4 and May 9-11, respectively.

Tennessee will cap the regular season at home vs. Arkansas on May 15-17.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled for May 20-25 at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Alabama.

Eight of Tennessee’s 10 conference opponents reached the postseason in 2024 while three reached NCAA Super Regionals.

The Vols’ non-conference schedule will be released at a later date. Tennessee is currently slated to play in the Astros Foundation College Classic on Feb. 27-March 2. The field includes Oklahoma State, Arizona, Rice, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

Tennessee’s full 2025 SEC baseball schedule 

Advertisement

March 14-16: FLORIDA (Knoxville, Tenn.)

March 21-23: at Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

March 28-30: at South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.)

April 4-6: TEXAS A&M (Knoxville, Tenn.)

April 11-13: at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

April 18-20: KENTUCKY (Knoxville, Tenn.)

April 25-27: at LSU (Baton Rouge, La.)

May 2-4: AUBURN (Knoxville, Tenn.)

May 9-11: VANDERBILT (Knoxville, Tenn.)

May 15-17: at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

May 20-25: SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Rlbm5lc3NlZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvdGVubmVzc2VlLWJhc2ViYWxsLTIwMjUtc2VjLXNjaGVkdWxl LXJlbGVhc2VkIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0 OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ0ZW5uZXNzZWUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0 ZW5uZXNzZWUtYmFzZWJhbGwtMjAyNS1zZWMtc2NoZWR1bGUtcmVsZWFzZWQm YzU9MjAyMjczMzE1MSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=