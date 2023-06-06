Tennessee is just two games away from its second College World Series appearance in three years. Standing in the way is the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, who clinched a Super Regional host over the Vols on Tuesday which forces Tennessee to have to go back on the road after sweeping the Clemson Regional against Clemson and Charlotte twice last weekend. Here is a closer look at Southern Miss and the Hattiesburg, Mississippi Super Regional that will determine a spot in Omaha this weekend.

GAME INFORMATION

Where: Pete Taylor Park | Hattiesburg, Mississippi When: Saturday, June 10 | 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 11 | TBD

Monday, June 12 | TBD (if necessary) TV: Game 1 | ESPNU

ABOUT THE GOLDEN EAGLES

Head coach: Scott Berry (14th season)

2023 Record: 45-18 At home: 26-5 Postseason record: 4-1 RPI: 21st Team Batting Avg: .288 Team ERA: 4.53 Key players: The Southern Miss' pitching staff led the Sun Belt in team ERA this season and is paced by Tanner Hall. The junior right-hander has a 2.08 ERA and a 12-8 record. Hall has 119 strike outs in 108.0 innings pitched while giving up 78 hits and 33 runs. At the plate, infielder Nick Monistere bats .330 along with 27 RBI and four home runs and outfielder Slade Wilks leads the team in home runs with 20.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

Southern Miss won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship to earn a spot in the Auburn Regional against Auburn, Samford and Penn last weekend. The Golden Eagles had to play from behind to punch their ticket to Super Regionals, falling to Samford, 4-2 in extra innings before running the table and winning four-straight games over a two day span. Southern Miss trailed Penn in its last two games, facing a 2-1 deficit and scoring 10 runs over the last six innings, including an 8-run 10th to win 11-2 and avoid elimination late Sunday. The Golden Eagles won the regional by outlasting the Quakers, 11-7 on Monday. Southern Miss combined for 35 runs in the regional.

