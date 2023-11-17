The first will take place ahead of and during the upcoming 2024 season with the second finishing ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Now, the ball park will go under a two-phase remodeling.

Tennessee Athletics released the plans for what will be accomplished in both phases.

What to expect from Lindsey Nelson Stadium in 2024:

- Construction will progress throughout the entirety of the 2024 season.

- Prior to the start of the season, fans will see:

- 900+ new, permanent seats along left field that replace the 546 temporary seats in this location.

- 120+ new, permanent premium field level seats along the first base line & 130 new, permanent premium field level seats along the third base line. These seats are as close to the action as a fan can be and are a larger, more comfortable seating option.

- Down the left field line 35+ New 4Topp tables will be added in a tiered seating section down the left field line to connect the third base line with the outfield porch area.

- Fans will see temporary concessions & restrooms in the new seating options along the third base line, as this area will remain an active construction zone throughout the season.

- Utility work along Pat Summitt Drive and along fraternity row will continue throughout the 2024 season, to prepare for all future upper-level expansions for the 2025 season.

What to expect from Lindsey Nelson Stadium in 2025:

- Lindsey Nelson Stadium is set to be one of the premier college baseball venues in the country.

- An updated entry way off of Pat Head Summitt for all fans, an additional entry at the Pat Head Summitt & Todd Helton intersection and a dedicated student entry gate along the first base line.

- All existing restroom and concession areas will be renovated along with several new concession concepts introduced around the park. Each will offer multiple options for dining during games. A new bar in left field will be available to all fans.

- Down the first base line, accessed from the concourse and overlooking the home bullpen and field will be new standing-room-only (SRO) tiered platforms. Additional locations around the concourse are planned for SRO viewing as well to help create the most intimidating environment in all of college baseball.

- A new mezzanine level will be added that contains a relocated and expanded press & working staff area.

- On the mezzanine level new seats will be added to the top of the existing seating bowl next to the press box in addition, 2 larger SRO or group areas will be added to each side of the mezzanine level. These areas will have dedicated space for food service and table seating.

- Above the mezzanine level a new club & suite level will open. The suites will include outside seating, and additional drink rail and lounge seating inside. These will have ample counter space for food service and refrigerators and induction warming areas for convenience.

- The club will feature wider seats. The interior of the club welcomes fans with generous seating areas and a dedicated kitchen for fresh food offerings. The new club will be serviced similarly to the new Lower West Club in Neyland Stadium. 2 bars on the club level will ensure short waits for a beverage between innings.

- An expanded MVP Club with a large bar, more dining space, and a new kitchen will serve an increased capacity behind home. This club will also be serviced like the lower west club in Neyland Stadium.

- At the conclusion of all construction for Lindsey Nelson Stadium, fans will have new concourse from the Left Field Porches to the Right Field Student Area. At this time, capacity will grow over 7,750 at the conclusion of the construction project, but as construction continues & concourses & SROs are finalized the goal will be space for over 8,000 in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.