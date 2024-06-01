Nearly two months had passed since Dean Curley hit a home run before he walked up to the plate in Tennessee's Knoxville Regional game against Indiana Saturday.

On the fourth pitch he faced, the Vols' shortstop made contact, sending the ball towards left field where it cleared the wall for Curley's first homer since April 7 and opened the way for a prolific hitting performance from the rest of the Tennessee lineup in a 12-6 rout of the Hoosiers that lasted more than four hours at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The No. 1 Vols' (52-11) totaled four home runs with Christian Moore, Billy Amick and Cal Stark each going long after Curley's go-ahead shot early.

Those hits were enough to keep Indiana (33-25-1) out of reach despite the Hoosiers putting up 10 hits.

On the mound, Drew Beam allowed four runs on four hits and struck out five in 3.2 innings of work.

Andrew Behnke went a career-long 3.1 innings in relief of Beam, giving up just four hits and no runs while striking out three to earn his third win of the season.