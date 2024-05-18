Tennessee is heading into the postseason with a world of momentum.

The top-ranked Vols, who completed a series sweep of No. 24 South Carolina in its regular season finale on Saturday, clinched a share of the SEC regular season title following Kentucky's Game 3 loss to Vanderbilt, claiming its second league championship in three years.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The Vols (46-10, 22-8 SEC) won nine of its 10 conference series, including one against Kentucky earlier this month in Lexington and entered the weekend one game behind the Wildcats in the conference standings.

Now, Tennessee will be the 1-seed at the SEC Tournament, which begins Tuesday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

In a complete role reversal, the Vols are in good shape for both the conference and NCAA Tournament compared to where they were this time a year ago.

Tennessee went one-and-done at the SEC Tournament in 2023, falling to Texas A&M in the opening round and having to make its second run in three seasons to the College World Series away from Knoxville.

The Vols are guaranteed at least two games in Hoover this season, playing the Game 3 winner between the 8 and 9-seed on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network. The second, third and fourth rounds are double elimination.

Tennessee is currently projected as the No. 2 national seed according to D1Baseball, which will lock up a Knoxville Regional and Super Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

*This story will be updated