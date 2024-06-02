Tennessee baseball knows its opponent for the Knoxville Regional finals.

The Vols will square off with Southern Miss on Sunday night. A win for Tennessee sends it to the Knoxville Super Regional. A loss forces a winner-take-all on Monday.

First pitch for Sunday is set for 6 p.m. ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

If the Vols earn their spot in the supers, it would be their fourth-straight trip. They would be just two wins away from consecutive College World Series berths, as well. It would be the third under Tony Vitello and the seventh ever.

This is a rematch of last year's Hattiesburg Super Regional that featured a 2-1 Tennessee series win. The Vols dropped the first game of the set before rattling off consecutive wins and advancing.

Tennessee returns notable members from the 2023 season including Blake Burke, Christian Moore, Drew Beam, Hunter Ensley, among others. The Golden Eagles return Niko Mazza, Slade Wilks and others but have a new coach and considerable roster turnover.