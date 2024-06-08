Despite grabbing an early lead, Tennessee baseball fell in game two of the Knoxville Super Regional with Evansville.

The Vols hit three solo home runs in the first off the bats of Blake Burke, Dylan Dreiling and Hunter Ensley but the offense cooled down in the 10-8 loss.

Tennessee would add just two more runs before the ninth inning off a sac-fly by Burke and a double from Kavares Tears.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

As a team, the Vols racked up eight hits at the plate.

On the mound, Drew Beam got the ball to start and threw three no-hit innings. However, the wheels came off in the fourth as he was pinned with five earned runs in the outing.

In relief, Kirby Connell, Nate Snead, Andrew Behnke and JJ Garcia all pitched. They combined to allow five more earned runs.

This forces a winner-take-all game tomorrow between the teams. This will be the third-straight season Tennessee will have played in a game three of a super regional. Last season, the Vols won on the road vs. Southern Miss. In 2022, also as the No. 1 overall seed, they fell to Notre Dame.